Monopoly Is Replacing ‘Outdated’ Community Chest Cards!

The world has changed a lot since Monopoly became a household name more than 85 years ago.

While there’s no shortage of fun “Monopoly” versions to choose from, this time, the classic version of the board game is getting a socially conscious makeover.

Hasbro announced it is updating all 16 of the game’s “community chest” cards to better reflect topics of “community.”

The cards that previously included references to beauty contests, holiday funds, or life insurance have been “long overdue for a refresh.”

Fans are being called upon to weigh in and vote on the potential replacements. You can cast your vote at MonopolyCommunityChest.com.

The new cards will reward players for in-game actions like rescuing animals and supporting school bake sales, while other cards will penalize players for actions such as forgetting to recycle or not shopping locally.

Games with new and improved cards will be available this fall.