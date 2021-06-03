Listen Live

Monopoly Leads to The Most Fights Among Family

One in five people have banned a board game for causing problems on game night.

By Cash

Have you ever had to ban a game from games night? One in five people have banned a board game for causing problems on game night. No surprise, Monopoly stands out as the most debated — and most forbidden — board game of all time.

Typical antics include someone quitting because they’re losing (46%), someone accusing another
player of cheating (44%), and two or more players getting into an argument (44%). Thankfully, only 11 percent of respondents said they’ve witnessed a physical fight break out.

The top three games that cause the most fights are Monopoly, Uno and Sorry.

