Montana Bans TikTok

By Kool Tech

Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte signed a bill Wednesday banning TikTok in the state.

The controversial law marks the furthest step yet by a state government to restrict TikTok over perceived security concerns. It comes as some federal lawmakers have called for a national ban on TikTok. But it is expected to be challenged in court.

The bill, which will take effect in January, names explicitly TikTok as its target, prohibiting the app from operating within state lines. The law also outlines potential fines of $10,000 per day for violators, including app stores found to host the social media application.

The law comes as TikTok faces growing criticism for its ties to China. China-based ByteDance owns TikTok…

