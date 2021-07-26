More Parents Are Homeschooling Their Kids, But Not Because Of COVID-19

As the beginning of the school year approaches in the fall, many parents have decided to continue homeschooling their children.

A common assumption is that parents are worried about their children being exposed to COVID-19 at school, however, post-shelter in place, families have found that homeschooling just works better for them.

Last year, the rate of households homeschooling their children doubled between March and September regardless of school closures.

Many parents agree that if not for the pandemic, the home school would never have been an option!

For many, this education style is the new norm with no plans of turning back for many families.