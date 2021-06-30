More Than Half of Adults Value Their Bestie More Than Ever After Being Forced Apart By The Pandemic

Now that we can be with our bestie again, a new survey found that the things we most value about them are laughter, loyalty, and reliability!

It also emerged from those polled that we found our first best friend at the age of 11 and have since gone on to have four best friends over the course of our life.

The average friendship lasts about 17 years, with nearly half of people saying that they have a ‘lifelong’ friend.

Survey also found that the number of besties we have dropped the older we got. As a kid, we are most likely to have four best friends, but as a grownup, we will have two.

