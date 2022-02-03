More Than Half Of People Believe That Groundhog Day Affects The Weather!

The majority of people are more likely to trust a rodent than their local weatherman.

That’s according to a new OnePoll survey of 2,000 adults, which found that 58% of those surveyed agree that whether or not the groundhog sees its shadow on Groundhog Day does determine if there will be six more weeks of winter.

So the legend goes, if a groundhog sees his shadow and gets spooked, he’s predicted six more weeks of winter.

Related: Two-Thirds of People Are Stuck in a ‘Groundhog Day’…

Unfortunately, the rodent may not be very good at his one job. According to Live Science, he’s only correct 39% of the time; fewer odds than a coin flip.

Still, that won’t deter the six in ten people who love and believe in the tradition and since COVID-19 has changed the world so drastically over the last two years, maybe it’s okay to have this one nice thing to enjoy every year.