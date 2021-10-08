Two-Thirds of People Are Stuck In A ‘Groundhog Day’

Millions of adults have such repetitive days that over 60 percent frequently have to ask what day it is, with 51 percent saying this is because their days are so similar.

Many people are still feeling like they’re on autopilot! Over 80% of people say their life has become very repetitive during the last 18-months, with weekdays just blending into each other.

Here’s the thing, over 50% of people said that they are perfectly happy to experience the same day over and over again.

The survey, revealed that the top things people do the same way every day are eating, showering, and getting dressed.

Many people have the same breakfast every single day, and a further 68 percent say they find themselves repeating the same meals regularly.

TOP THINGS PEOPLE DO ON REPEAT EVERY DAY:

1. Eating 44 percent

2. Showering 40 percent

3. Dressing 38 percent

4. Cooking 31 percent

5. Watch TV 30 percent

6. Cleaning 29 percent

7. Going to work 27 percent

8. Going for a walk 25 percent

9. Getting ready for work 25 percent

10. Shopping 23 percent