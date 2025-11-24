The Most Common Password Trends of 2025 (aka: How To Get Hacked Faster)



1. Special Characters

Yes, we see you with your rebellious little “@”.

Nothing screams cyber-genius like “P@ssw0rd”.

2. “Password” in Disguise

Swapping it for “secret” or “passcode” isn’t clever. It’s just a password with a trench coat.

3. Patriotic Passwords

Nothing protects your banking info like national pride and blind optimism.

4. Names + Random Numbers

Yes, hackers can guess that “Jessica1987” might be your sister. We all know Jessica.

5. Lucky Numbers

If your password is your birthdate, the universe is not protecting you. It is judging you.

6. Brand Obsession

Using “NetflixLover” as your Netflix password? That’s not loyalty. That’s chaos.

7. Sports Fan Energy

Leafs2025 isn’t a password; it’s emotional vulnerability.

8. Swear Words

The fastest-growing trend. Because nothing says “secure” like frustration-fuelled profanity typed at 2 a.m.

🔐 Reality Check (Annoying But Necessary)

Yes, we all hate this part, but:

Use LONG passwords

Mix letters, capitals, numbers, and symbols

Don’t reuse them

Two-factor authentication is annoying, but so is identity theft