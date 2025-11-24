Kool FM Full Colour Logo with Outline
Listen Live

The Most Common Password Trends of 2025 (aka: How To Get Hacked Faster)

Tech
Published November 24, 2025
By Charlie


1. Special Characters
Yes, we see you with your rebellious little “@”.
Nothing screams cyber-genius like “P@ssw0rd”.

2. “Password” in Disguise
Swapping it for “secret” or “passcode” isn’t clever. It’s just a password with a trench coat.

3. Patriotic Passwords
Nothing protects your banking info like national pride and blind optimism.

4. Names + Random Numbers
Yes, hackers can guess that “Jessica1987” might be your sister. We all know Jessica.

5. Lucky Numbers
If your password is your birthdate, the universe is not protecting you. It is judging you.

6. Brand Obsession
Using “NetflixLover” as your Netflix password? That’s not loyalty. That’s chaos.

7. Sports Fan Energy
Leafs2025 isn’t a password; it’s emotional vulnerability.

8. Swear Words
The fastest-growing trend. Because nothing says “secure” like frustration-fuelled profanity typed at 2 a.m.

RELATED: The Most Hackable Passwords of 2024: Why “Secret” Isn’t So Secret After All

🔐 Reality Check (Annoying But Necessary)

Yes, we all hate this part, but:

  • Use LONG passwords
  • Mix letters, capitals, numbers, and symbols
  • Don’t reuse them
  • Two-factor authentication is annoying, but so is identity theft
What do you think of this article?
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
Advertisement

Amp up your workday!

Power up the workplace with Barrie’s best mix
Listen Live
Advertisement
Advertisement

Beat FOMO by being in the know!

Sign up for our newsletter today and never miss a beat.

Subscription Form

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

Upcoming Concerts

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Podcasts

Menu
close
Menu
close