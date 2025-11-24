The Most Common Password Trends of 2025 (aka: How To Get Hacked Faster)
1. Special Characters
Yes, we see you with your rebellious little “@”.
Nothing screams cyber-genius like “P@ssw0rd”.
2. “Password” in Disguise
Swapping it for “secret” or “passcode” isn’t clever. It’s just a password with a trench coat.
3. Patriotic Passwords
Nothing protects your banking info like national pride and blind optimism.
4. Names + Random Numbers
Yes, hackers can guess that “Jessica1987” might be your sister. We all know Jessica.
5. Lucky Numbers
If your password is your birthdate, the universe is not protecting you. It is judging you.
6. Brand Obsession
Using “NetflixLover” as your Netflix password? That’s not loyalty. That’s chaos.
7. Sports Fan Energy
Leafs2025 isn’t a password; it’s emotional vulnerability.
8. Swear Words
The fastest-growing trend. Because nothing says “secure” like frustration-fuelled profanity typed at 2 a.m.
🔐 Reality Check (Annoying But Necessary)
Yes, we all hate this part, but:
- Use LONG passwords
- Mix letters, capitals, numbers, and symbols
- Don’t reuse them
- Two-factor authentication is annoying, but so is identity theft
