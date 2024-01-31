Most Gen Z Prefer Drinking At Home To Going Out

Could drinking at home become the new going out? Recent research indicates that six in 10 (66%) Gen Z wine enthusiasts opt for the comfort of their homes when it comes to drinking.

A survey conducted among 2,000 U.S. adults aged 21–26 found that of those who enjoy wine, only 23% would choose a bar setting, and 18% would opt for an event.

For those Gen Zs that enjoy a glass or two of wine, they prefer having it in a social setting with friends and while on a date. Most prefer to drinks with friends rather than their partner!

The survey found that nearly half (48%) of those who drink wine do so for the sheer joy of having fun, while 47% drink wine to relax and unwind.

While much of Gen Z enjoys sipping a glass of wine, some prefer to reach for other options.

When asked why they don’t drink wine, don’t like the taste was the top reason, while others reported finding wine menus or tasting notes to be confusing or intimidating.

When it comes to knowledge about wine, many Gen Z say that they don’t know much.

Survey results reveal that they are most knowledgeable about vodka and tequila, while fewer respondents feel well-versed in still wine and sparkling wine.

When considering what influences Gen Z to try a new wine, the most significant factor is recommendations from friends and family, which influences 39% of them.

The price point is the second most influential factor, affecting 17%. Lastly, interesting labels or packaging sway 12% to try a new wine.

When thinking of wine drinkers, 39% said parents come to mind, more so than wealthy individuals (31%), businesspeople (27%) or celebrities/influencers (26%).

WHERE DOES GEN Z PREFER TO DRINK WINE?