MOST OF US NOW THINK IT’S FINE TO USE EMOJIS AT WORK

Where are you on this question heading into 2024? Is this fine, or still unprofessional? Someone polled over 8,000 Americans and asked if it’s okay to use emojis at work now. Like in a work email to your boss.

In general, most of us now think it’s perfectly fine, at least sometimes. 65%, or roughly two-thirds, said it’s okay. That includes 10% who said always fine, 28% who said usually, and 27% who said sometimes.

Only 14% said it’s NEVER okay to use emojis at work, and 20% are still undecided. Not surprisingly, young people are more likely to think it’s acceptable. Seniors were the least likely to agree with that.

Whether it’s at work or just texting, 36% of us use emojis every day now, and another 16% said most days. So over half of us will probably send someone an emoji today. Only 7% never use them.