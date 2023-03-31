New Emojis Come To The iPhone

You’ll soon have more passive-aggressive ways to respond to your boss beyond a thumbs-up with the release of these new emojis.

The 31 newest emojis available on iOS 1.64 include a jellyfish, more hearts, and a shaking face. The shaking face could be used for shock reactions or to indicate excessive movement. New animals like a moose, a donkey, a blackbird, and a goose are also included in the update.

There’s also a flat palm option which looks a bit like a “talk to the hand” symbol.

More