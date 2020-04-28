Most People Agree That Having A Filthy Car Is A Total Turn-off!
According to new research, seven in 10 people believe having a dirty car in a turn-off!
The study was conducted to find out how people feel about dirty cars.
The poll of 2,000 drivers found that over half (51%) would even end a first date early if their date showed up with a dirty car…
Also, 49% admit to having dirty cars themselves… 45% of people find the situation of old food bags, expired drinks and crap in their car overwhelming…
The poll found a messy car is such a massive turn-off that 23% have even ended a relationship with someone because of their filthy vehicle.
Just a heads up if you have a messy car, a study found that there is a connection between your car’s tidiness and how productive people are (or can be).
That being said…
TOP 5 THINGS WE’D RATHER CLEAN THAN THEIR CARS
1. Dishes 36%
2. Dusty shelves 29%
3. Kitchen sink 27%
4. Toilet 24%
5. Bathtub 24%
TOP 5 DIRTIEST PARTS OF A CAR
1. Floor 41%
2. Backseat 30%
3. Cup holders 27%
4. Dashboard 22%
5. Trunk 22%
TOP 5 THINGS WE HAVE/HAD IN OUR CARS
1. Crumbs 30%
2. Empty bottles 28%
3. Food wrappers 25%
4. Old magazines 24%
5. A blanket 23%