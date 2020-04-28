Most People Agree That Having A Filthy Car Is A Total Turn-off!

The study was conducted to find out how people feel about dirty cars.

The poll of 2,000 drivers found that over half (51%) would even end a first date early if their date showed up with a dirty car…

Also, 49% admit to having dirty cars themselves… 45% of people find the situation of old food bags, expired drinks and crap in their car overwhelming…

The poll found a messy car is such a massive turn-off that 23% have even ended a relationship with someone because of their filthy vehicle.

Just a heads up if you have a messy car, a study found that there is a connection between your car’s tidiness and how productive people are (or can be).

That being said…

TOP 5 THINGS WE’D RATHER CLEAN THAN THEIR CARS



1. Dishes 36%

2. Dusty shelves 29%

3. Kitchen sink 27%

4. Toilet 24%

5. Bathtub 24%

TOP 5 DIRTIEST PARTS OF A CAR



1. Floor 41%

2. Backseat 30%

3. Cup holders 27%

4. Dashboard 22%

5. Trunk 22%

TOP 5 THINGS WE HAVE/HAD IN OUR CARS



1. Crumbs 30%

2. Empty bottles 28%

3. Food wrappers 25%

4. Old magazines 24%

5. A blanket 23%

