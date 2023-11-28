Most People Believe That New Year’s Resolutions Are Outdated!

55% believe the concept of New Year’s goals is tired and old, with the millennial generation in particular most over the classic “resolution”

Maybe it’s because over half of those surveyed give up on their resolutions by March, and just 5% actually stick to their resolutions and see them through…

The survey also looked at why resolutions don’t seem to work and found that respondents feel too pressured by them, feel that they don’t create lasting change and feel like a chore.

It’s no surprise, then, that 43% admitted to purposefully breaking a resolution in the past, with millennials being the likeliest to admit to this.

The top reasons that people have not been able to stick to their resolutions are because they don’t feel motivated, their priorities changed or they just forgot about them.

The survey found that although respondents find resolutions unrealistic, they’re still interested in setting goals for themselves in 2024 (52%).

Gen Z and millennials are most interested in giving these goals another go.

The most common kinds of resolutions have to do with general health and food. Interestingly, these are the most difficult kinds of resolutions to stick to finds the survey…

The Top priorities for 2024 per each Generation:

Gen Z will be prioritizing money

Millennials will focus on food-related resolutions

Gen X and Baby Boomers will focus on their health!