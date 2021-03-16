Listen Live

MOST PEOPLE SAY CHANGING THE CLOCKS ISN’T A BIG DEAL

BUT HOW MANY PEOPLE LIKE THE CURRENT SYSTEM?

By Kool Mornings

It might take a day or two to adjust to Daylight Saving Time.  But most people say it doesn’t mess with their sleep long term.

 

83% of people in a new poll said springing forward doesn’t affect how much they sleep.  

 

Only 6% said they get less sleep because of it, and 10% sleep more.  Three in four also said they get the same amount of work done in a day.  Again, just 6% feel less productive now that the sun sets later, and 19% get more done.

 

Over 7 in 10 people say changing the clocks twice a year doesn’t really affect them much, but that doesn’t mean we like it.

 

54% want to do Daylight Saving Time all year, 19% prefer Standard Time, and 27% want to keep the current system of changing the clocks twice a year.

 

Parents are more likely to prefer the current system.  1 in 3 like adjusting the clocks, compared to 1 in 4 people who don’t have kids.

 

