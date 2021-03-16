MOST PEOPLE SAY CHANGING THE CLOCKS ISN’T A BIG DEAL

It might take a day or two to adjust to Daylight Saving Time. But most people say it doesn’t mess with their sleep long term.

83% of people in a new poll said springing forward doesn’t affect how much they sleep.

Only 6% said they get less sleep because of it, and 10% sleep more. Three in four also said they get the same amount of work done in a day. Again, just 6% feel less productive now that the sun sets later, and 19% get more done.

Over 7 in 10 people say changing the clocks twice a year doesn’t really affect them much, but that doesn’t mean we like it.

54% want to do Daylight Saving Time all year, 19% prefer Standard Time, and 27% want to keep the current system of changing the clocks twice a year.

Parents are more likely to prefer the current system. 1 in 3 like adjusting the clocks, compared to 1 in 4 people who don’t have kids.