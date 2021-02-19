Most Popular Baby Names Among Influencers!

OnlineGaming.ca analyzed which names are most associated with influencer accounts on Instagram.

A Canadian website conducted a “born for Instagram,” poll to determine what influencers are naming their kids.

Analysts at OnlineGambling.ca looked through more than 500 influencer profiles on Instagram to find which names were most popular among internet personas.

Of those several hundred accounts, researchers found the top five girl names associated with influencing were Hannah, Chloe, Sophie, Sarah, and Rebecca. Hannah and Chloe were the most common.

On the flip side, the top five boy names among influencers were Jamie, Jack, Eric, James, and Wayne.