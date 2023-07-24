Most Tinder Users From A Survey Are Already In A Relationship!

Of the over 1,400 Tinder users surveyed, half say they use the app as a means of entertainment.

The researchers also found that nearly two-thirds (65.3%) of Tinder swipers were “in a relationship” or married.

So with nearly half of users on the app not looking for dates, why are they on it? This is the question that researchers are looking for answers to for a new study to determine people’s mindset when it comes to curtain dating apps.

They looked at the number of matches and dates the participants had, as well as psychological measures such as loneliness and self-esteem, then analyzed the participants’ self-reported level of satisfaction with the app, which was submitted through an online questionnaire.

The researchers found that the reason many are on the app is to boost their ego, and those actually looking for love could be disappointed due to the lower probability of finding love!

Late last year, Tinder launched a new feature called “Relationship Goals,” which allows users to be specific about what they are looking for- a long-term relationship, something for the short-term or a friend.

It was introduced after they noticed a shift among users and allows them to “match with more intention,” according to the dating app.

The findings showed that aside from love and casual sex, Tinder users craved connection, distraction and entertainment.