MOTHER DAUGHTER EMPOWER CONFERENCE & AWARDS

Canada's largest personal development and growth mindset conference for moms & girls ages 7 to 14!

  • May 29, 2022
  • Hazelton Manor, Vaughan

Get ready for The 2022 Mother Daughter Empower Conference & Awards!

Caregivers, aunties, grandmas, teachers and friends are all invited to attend this one-of-a-kind empowerment experience!

Join us on Sunday, May 29th for a fun-filled day packed with power-positive keynote speakers, performances, delicious meals, vendors, prizes, interactive workshops & much more!

Connect, communicate and create memories that will last a lifetime by attending this one-of-a-kind event!

Head over to motherdaughterempower.ca and use code: RADIO to save 20% off your tickets today!

