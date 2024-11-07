Thinking About Moving to Canada? Here’s What You Need to Know

Every US election season, Google searches for "moving to Canada" spike faster than a Tim Hortons line on a Monday morning.

If you're serious about making the jump, here's what you can expect in terms of costs and some Canadian must-dos after you arrive.

The Price Tag of Moving to Canada

Packing up and heading north isn't just about tossing your belongings in a truck and hitting the road. The bare minimum cost for an individual to move to Canada is around $15,264 CAD, while a family of four can expect to spend about $27,603 CAD. The bright side? Your American dollars go a long way with the exchange rate.

Government processing fees are a must when applying for visas and permits. Here’s a quick breakdown:

Work Permit: $155 CAD

Study Permit: $150 CAD

Permanent Residence Fee: $490 CAD after your application is approved

If you’re opting for permanent residency, the Express Entry system is one of the fastest routes, processing 80% of applications within six months. Not bad for a major life change, right?

Settling In: The Essentials

Once you’re cleared to make the big move, you’ll need to tick off some essentials: finding a home, setting up healthcare (free healthcare, anyone?), and getting your finances in order. Canada boasts some of the best newcomer services, and most are free of charge to help you adjust.

Your First Day as a New Canadian

You’ll probably want to dive right into those true north, strong and free vibes. Here’s a quick starter pack for your arrival:

Grab a bite at Harvey's for that quintessential Canadian burger experience.

Stop by Kim's Convenience for a bag of Ketchup Chips and a Coffee Crisp bar.

and a bar. Pick up some milk—but don’t be surprised when it comes in a plastic bag.

You'll need a warm toque, and Canadian Tire is your go-to spot.

Celebrate with a Caesar cocktail (Clamato juice, anyone?), or if that's not your style, swing by the beer store for a good old 2-4 (that's a 24-pack, for the uninitiated).

Canadian Living: Some Must-Know Tips

Adjusting to Canadian life isn’t just about embracing winter sports and saying “sorry” a lot. One crucial etiquette tip: always take your shoes off when you enter a home. And if you trip over your shoes and need a doctor, rest easy—you won’t have to pay out of pocket.