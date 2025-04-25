4 Ways You Might Be Mowing Your Lawn Totally Wrong

Ah, yes, lawn-mowing season — when everyone on your street suddenly becomes a suburban turf expert. But before you bust out your mower and go full Home Depot dad mode, here are four things you might be doing wrong with your grass game (and how to fix them).

1. Mowing the Same Direction Every Time

You probably go back and forth, alternating rows. But the real move is switching up the pattern every time you mow. If you keep going the same direction, your grass will start leaning that way, like it's doing a dramatic hair flip — and it’s not great for your lawn or the soil. Unless you're aiming for a baseball field vibe, mix it up.

2. Starting in the Middle of the Yard

No judgment, but starting smack in the middle is a rookie move. It makes the job longer and means you’re probably going over the same patches more than once with your heavy mower — not ideal for the grass. Start at the edge and work your way in to keep it neat and efficient.

3. Using the Wrong Mower

Unless you live on a golf course, you probably don’t need a riding mower. The rule of thumb? Only go full ride-or-die mower if your yard is half an acre or more. Smaller yards do better with a regular push mower — it’s easier to manoeuvre and gives you a solid excuse to skip leg day.

4. Never Sharpening the Blades

Dull blades = torn grass, and torn grass = sad, unhealthy lawn. You can grab a blade sharpener online for like 10 bucks. Just don’t overdo it — you want your mower blades about as sharp as a kitchen knife, not a Ginsu. Razor-sharp blades are more likely to chip if they hit a rock, and no one wants to dodge shrapnel mid-mow.

Bottom line: a few small tweaks to your mowing routine could mean greener grass, fewer bald spots, and way less lawn envy from your neighbour Steve (who swears by a weekly mow, diagonal stripes, and “positive vibes”).