Mr. Beast Wants to Save TikTok Could He Actually Buy It?

Is Mr. Beast about to become the saviour of TikTok? The YouTube and TikTok superstar, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, has hinted at stepping in as part of an investor group looking to acquire TikTok before it’s banned in the U.S.

“Okay fine, I’ll buy TikTok so it doesn’t get banned,” Mr. Beast joked in a post on X on January 13. While the tone was light, the sentiment was serious. Donaldson, the most-subscribed YouTuber and third-most-followed TikToker, seems ready to make moves.

Why Is TikTok in Trouble?



TikTok’s ownership drama reached new heights when the U.S. Supreme Court upheld a law banning the app unless its parent company, ByteDance, sells it to a non-Chinese entity. The pressure is real – TikTok’s current owners have 75 days to finalize a deal or risk a nationwide ban.

The platform even went dark for about 12 hours last weekend, but a temporary reprieve came when former U.S. President Donald Trump announced a 75-day delay on enforcing the ban.

Mr. Beast’s Big Plan



Just two days after his cheeky post on X, Mr. Beast took to TikTok itself to announce his intention to join the effort to purchase the app. According to the group of investors involved, their bid wouldn’t disrupt TikTok’s operations, ensuring a smooth transition for its 170 million American users.

Can Mr. Beast Pull It Off?



While it’s not every day you hear a YouTuber-turned-business-mogul talk about buying one of the world’s biggest social media platforms, MrBeast isn’t just anyone. With his massive influence and a knack for turning wild ideas into reality, he might be the perfect fit to lead TikTok into its next chapter..

For now, TikTok fans are left holding their breath, hoping their favourite app doesn’t vanish from their phones. Whether or not Mr. Beast and his investor group pull this off, one thing is clear – the battle for TikTok is far from over.