TikTok’s Global Ban on Beauty Filters for Teens: What You Need to Know

Soon, teens under the age of 18 will no longer be able to use beauty filters, such as those that plump lips, slim faces, or smooth skin.

The move, announced on November 27 following TikTok's European Safety Forum, is part of the platform's ongoing effort to promote authenticity and protect its younger audience from the unrealistic beauty standards that have been linked to mental health issues.

What’s Changing for Teens on TikTok?

As part of the new policy, TikTok will be removing the beauty filters that enhance a user’s appearance in subtle ways. This includes popular effects like "WOW EYELASHES," which give the illusion of bigger, fuller lashes, and others that smooth out skin or contour faces. For users under 18, these filters will be off-limits.

However, don’t worry – TikTok isn’t eliminating filters altogether. Filters that are more "obvious and funny" – like animal ears or quirky face effects – will still be available. These types of filters, TikTok says, are distinct from beauty filters and are meant to be fun and playful, rather than altering someone's appearance to unrealistic standards.

Why the Change?

TikTok’s decision to roll out this ban globally comes after increasing concerns over the impact of beauty filters on young people’s self-esteem and body image. With more research showing that these filters can contribute to body dysmorphia and anxiety, TikTok is stepping up its efforts to create a safer space for teens. By limiting access to these filters, TikTok hopes to encourage more authentic self-expression among its younger users.

In addition to the ban, TikTok will also be offering more transparency about how filters affect appearance. Users will be provided with additional information about how a filter might alter their look before they apply it, helping them make more informed choices.

Related: New TikTok Trend: ‘Manic Cleaning’. psychologists reveal reasons, risks behind impulsive tidying

The Bigger Picture

TikTok’s policy change is a reflection of a growing trend across social media platforms to address mental health concerns. As apps continue to shape beauty standards, many are now focusing on promoting body positivity and encouraging users to embrace their natural selves. With this new update, TikTok is taking a stand against the pressure to conform to airbrushed ideals, especially for its younger audience.

For teens who are used to enhancing their appearance with filters, this may take some getting used to. But ultimately, it’s a move toward fostering a healthier online environment where authenticity is celebrated – and that’s something we can all get behind.