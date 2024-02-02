New TikTok Trend: ‘Manic Cleaning’. psychologists reveal reasons, risks behind impulsive tidying

Most of us have found ourselves in an urgent state of motivated cleaning at some point, as we feel compelled to clear the sink of dirty dishes or organize an entire closet.

Social media users have now dubbed this sudden urge to tidy up “manic cleaning,” and the term has picked up attention on TikTok.

Many users have posted videos showing their own manic cleaning sessions, expressing how the “high” of productivity tends to wear off as suddenly as it arrived.

One video posted by user @b0btaildog shows her vacuuming and suddenly falling to the ground with the caption, “When ur manic cleaning and not eating or drinking all day finally hits.”

The video currently has two million likes — with lots of reactions from other users. “MANIC CLEANING IS REAL,” another user said in response to the same video..

People are relating to this new trend, posting their own videos of them intensely cleaning…

Experts caution against ‘inappropriate’ term

While manic cleaning seems to be a shared experience for some, it may not be fair to consider it “manic” at all, according to experts.

Nilou Nekou, a licensed marriage and family therapist and chief clinical officer at Alter Health Group in California, emphasized the difference between “manic” and “impulsive.”

“I think the word ‘manic’ is attention-seeking,” she told Fox News Digital in an interview.

“It does draw a negative component to it, because if somebody is really dysfunctional, or they have that diagnosis, this could be a dangerous label [to use] on social media,” the therapist added.

“When people have OCD, they have unwanted, intrusive thoughts and concerns … They usually have some things that they’re excessively focused on worrying about.”

The doctor said he considers cleaning a “common focus of concern” in OCD, as rituals such as handwashing and house cleaning often arise.

Other mental disorders, such as ADHD, could also be a factor in manic cleaning, Tendler said, as prescribed stimulants can cause hyper-focused behaviour.

Perhaps people should stop posting videos of themselves cleaning, or eating or sleeping or showering… Just a thought!