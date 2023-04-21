If You Want To Feel More In Control Of Your Life, Do Some Spring Cleaning!

More than half of us will engage in the annual spring ritual, according to a new survey.

The act of cleaning and organizing goes beyond just freshening up a home. Eight in 10 adults believe that spring organizing makes them feel more in control of their life.

People also believe it helps their mental well-being. The top reasons cited were boosting mood, reducing stress, increasing focus, organizing thoughts, and improving physical health.

Almost half of the people organize their things during spring cleaning and put them away in a clutter-free space, while almost 40% prefer to throw things away.

The survey, conducted by OnePoll on behalf of At Home, found that 85% felt more motivated after organizing and properly storing their belongings.

Other feelings that arose were a sense of accomplishment, motivation, energy, and relief.

People also like to listen to music while cleaning and organizing! The top three popular songs people listened to while organizing were “Good Feeling” by Flo Rida (21%), “Livin’ on a Prayer” by Bon Jovi (17%), and “Roar” by Katy Perry (16%).

TOP 5 REASONS SPRING ORGANIZING HELPS MENTAL WELL-BEING

It boosts my mood – 54%

It reduces stress – 49%

It increases my focus – 48%

It helps me organize my thoughts – 47%

It helps my physical health – 45%



TOP 5 FEELINGS THAT ARISE AFTER SPRING CLEANING AND ORGANIZING

Accomplished – 55%

Motivated – 46%

Energized – 42%

Relieved – 36%

Overwhelmed – 22%



TOP 7 ORGANIZATIONAL SOLUTIONS FOR THE HOME