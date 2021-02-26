Mr. Potato Head Drops ‘Mr’ From It’s Name

Hasbro announced Thursday it is renaming its Mr. Potato Head brand and dropping the ‘Mr’, in order to make it more gender-neutral.

The toy will now be called “Potato Head.”

Potato head was first introduced to kids over seventy years ago and can be decorated with various plastic parts that you attach to a plastic spud.

This news comes as Hasbro is said to be launching a “Create Your Potato Head Family” kit, which they called “a celebration of the many faces of families.” The new toys should be available this fall.