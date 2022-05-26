Listen Live

NABISCO IS SELLING AN OREO/RITZ MASH-UP

Because, why not?

By Kool Eats

Someone at Nabisco must have realized these two things are the same shape and size, so why not?  But does this sound good to you?

 

A new mash-up of Ritz crackers and Oreo cookies will go on sale today.  They’re giving them away, but you have to pay $4 shipping.  One half is an Oreo cookie with cream, and the other half is a Ritz cracker with peanut butter.  So it’s like shoving an Oreo and Ritz Bitz in your mouth at the same time.

 

Starting today, Thursday 5/26 at noon eastern, you can try to snag a box at Oreo.com/Ritz.  But act fast.  Once they sell out, that’s it.  It doesn’t sound like they’ll be in stores anytime soon.

 

