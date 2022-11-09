Naked Cruise In Australia Arouses Controversy

The trip is meant to support body positivity, but not everyone is on board.

A nude cruise has taken to the waters of Sydney Harbour, Australia to encourage body positivity and help change how society views the naked body.

The cruise by Get Naked Australia, an organization that promotes the practice of being naked in nature, attracted much attention over the weekend.

Supporters have labelled it an act of freedom and good fun, but others accused those involved of being “crazy” with “no shame”.

Many have taken to social media to express their concerns.

“No thought for those on the other boats, children, or anyone else for that matter,” one person complained on social media.

“Can’t believe the government has approved such a disrespectful thing,” added another.

“Disgusting, if you call that empowering and freedom,” wrote a third.

Regardless, there’s another cruise scheduled for December with 125 people signed up already!

The Get Naked Australia group started in 2017 started as a skinny dipping event but has since expanded to an out-of-water event!

Participants in Sunday’s cruise stressed the experience was not of a sexual nature and was a relaxed and liberating environment.