WHY YOU SHOULD NEVER SLEEP NAKED!

A doctor on TikTok has gone viral for claiming that one should never sleep in the nude. Dr. Anthony Youn’s video entitled, “Why you should never sleep without underpants!” has since gained over 11 million views.

According to this doctor, “The average person passes gas 15 to 25 times a day, and this can happen while you’re sleeping,” and also says that “a scientific study proved every time you pass gas you’re spraying a tiny amount of fecal material.”

“And that same study shows your tighty-whities will catch all of these particles,” he continued. “So, for the sake of your bed partner, please sleep with your underwear on.”

It’s like a mask for your ass!