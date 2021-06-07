National Best Friend Day- June 8th

Tuesday, June 8th is National Best Friend Day! And what better way to celebrate your bestie than with a few glasses of wine!

And with outdoor social gatherings becoming a reality after more than a year of lockdowns and quarantines, online retailer Zulily has launched a wine collection designed to bring pals, moms, and anyone else who wants to celebrate their friendships after 15 months of being apart.

Zulily has created a trio of wines that celebrate the “recipe for the perfect friendship.” The Best Friends Three-Bottle Set is a limited-edition collection and features a Rosé, Sauvignon Blanc and Cabernet Sauvignon.

Each bottle comes with the name of four qualities that are quintessential in forming lasting bonds.

The Sauvignon Blanc is adorned with humour, laughs, whimsy, and revelry. The Rosé highlights honesty, sharing, caring, and support. While the Cabernet Sauvignon packs a punch with trust, loyalty, love, and respect. We’ll drink to all of that, describes the site.

Get your buzz on by ordering the Best Friends Three-Bottle Set exclusively at Zulily for $49 through June 15th, or while supplies last.

Cheers!