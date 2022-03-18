COULD YOU NAVIGATE YOUR LOCAL AREA WITHOUT GPS?

People were asked how well they could navigate their local area without GPS. And most people ARE confident they could do it.

42% said no problem; another 35% said they’d do okay, 17% said it would be a challenge, and 6% aren’t sure.

If you break it down by demographics, it’s what you’d expect. Young people rely on GPS more than older people.

Only 28% of people under 30 are very confident they could find their way around, compared to 54% of seniors.

And men are more likely to be very confident in their navigation skills. 82% said they could find their way around town without GPS, compared to 73% of women.