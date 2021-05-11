NBC Won’t Air the Golden Globes in 2022!

NBC announced Monday that it would not air the Hollywood Award show in 2022 due to backlash over the ethics of the group that hands out the awards for film and tv and its lack of diversity.

Tim Cruise joined NBC in solidarity and gave back three Golden Globes he won over the years for her roles in “Jerry Maguire,” “Magnolia” and “Born on the Fourth of July.”

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association did agree to add more black members to its organization and make additional changes in the coming year, however, NBC is taking a wait-and-see approach.

Throughout history, some of the members of the Hollywood Foreign Press, have been accused of making sexist and racist remarks and soliciting favourites from celebrities and studios.

After NBC’s announcement, the HFPA said implementing “transformational change” remained an urgent priority “regardless of the next air date of the Golden Globes.”