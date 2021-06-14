NBC’s Ultimate Slip ‘N’ Slide halts production amid report of ‘explosive diarrhea’ on set

NBC has shut down production on Ultimate Slip N Slide

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, giardia is a microscopic parasite “found on surfaces or in soil, food, or water that has been contaminated with feces from infected people or animals.” Up to 40 crew members fell violently ill on set with awful explosive diarrhea, it led to people †collapsing on set and being forced to run into port-o-potties.

The series is slated to premiere Sunday, Aug. 8, following the Summer Olympics closing ceremony.