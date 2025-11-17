Kool FM Full Colour Logo with Outline
Neanderthals Never Actually Went Extinct… They Basically Just Became Us 🧬💀✨

Lifestyle
Published November 17, 2025
By Charlie

So remember learning in school that Neanderthals “mysteriously vanished”?


Yeah… scientists are now like: “lol nvm.”

New research suggests Neanderthals didn’t actually die out — they were slowly absorbed into Homo sapiens through thousands of years of… let’s call it “romantic collaboration.”

Basically, your great-great-great 20,000 times grandparents were busy.

🧬 The Original ‘Situationship’

A mathematical model shows Neanderthals and Homo sapiens were “involved” for 10,000–30,000 years, which might actually be history’s longest situationship.

And honestly? It worked.

6 Traits We Can Thank Neanderthals For


Today, anyone with non-African ancestry is walking around with 1–4% Neanderthal DNA, like a built-in prehistoric Spotify playlist you didn’t ask for.

🌍 Not Extinct — Just… Merged

Scientists used to imagine Neanderthals disappearing dramatically, like the dinosaurs.
But nope — their downfall was basically:

Homo sapiens: moves into the neighbourhood
Neanderthals: “Hey.”
Everyone: ❤️➡️🧬➡️👶➡️ Neanderthals slowly fade into the gene pool

It wasn’t extinction — it was a slow-motion group project.

🔥 Neanderthals Were Low-Key Iconic

Forget every cartoon you’ve seen. Neanderthals were NOT dumb cavemen. They:

  • made advanced tools
  • created cave art (the original Pinterest board)
  • used fire
  • probably had full conversations, not just “ugh” and “ooga booga”

They were honestly giving “resourceful boyfriend who can fix things.”

👀 Are We… The Same Species?

Some scientists now say Neanderthals and Homo sapiens weren’t even separate species. Just different branches of one big messy family tree.

So yes:


Neanderthals aren’t just “ancient cousins.”
They are also your ancestors, your DNA roommates, and possibly the reason you:

  • trip over flat surfaces
  • forget why you walked into the kitchen
  • grunt when standing up

It’s heritage.

