Nearly Half Of Parents Say That Their Kids Are The Reason They Can’t Fall Asleep!

A new survey finds that parents are starving for sleep with three in four so depressed, they’ll try to sneak a nap in during the day!

The survey of 2,000 parents of children ages 18 and under has found that for 46%, their kids are the main reason they can never fall or stay asleep.

In fact, 33% of parents say putting their child/children to bed is their biggest sleep routine challenge.

While the average parent puts their children to bed between 8:00-9:00 PM, they typically don’t go to bed themselves for at least two more hours.

Thirty-nine percent of parents said if their child is up past bedtime, they can’t fall asleep until the child is also asleep

And when children are sick, on average parents will stay up three to four hours more over the course of the night than they usually would.

The survey also found that sleep schedules have shifted dramatically since the start of the pandemic and schedules are basically out the window in the summer!

Parents are so tired, that we’re falling asleep at work, the kitchen table, while we’re getting our hair cut, or even on the floor next to our kid’s playing.

HOW DO KIDS KEEP THEIR PARENTS UP AT NIGHT?

Coming to my bed at night

Using their screens (tablets, watching TV, playing video games)

Playing with toys

Reading books

Crying, up for nighttime feedings, etc.

Hanging out late with friends

Homework