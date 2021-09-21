Nearly Half Of People Are Actually Working At Their Dream Job!

A new survey of 2000 people found that 43% are currently living out their childhood dream job.

On average, those respondents first landed their dream job at age 23.

Activities that respondents participated in as a child played a big role in what they become as adults!

Media and how we played as kids helped us decide what we wanted to do with our lives.

The impact of toys may not be entirely surprising, as the average respondent first decided on their dream job at age seven.

Dream Jobs From Childhood!