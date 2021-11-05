Nearly Half Of People Believe This Will Improve, If They Exercise More!

A new study finds that almost half of us find no joy in physical exercise!

The poll asked people about the best and worst part of exercising and found that 50% don’t work out as much as they’d like because they don’t enjoy it!

Some people hate it so much that they’d rather do these things!

Text their ex

Cancel Netflix for a year

Reconnect with their high school bully if it meant never picking up weights again

Spend a long weekend with the in-laws

Hand wash all their dishes for the rest of their lives to avoid breaking a sweat ever again.

What People Enjoy About exercise!

More energy (63%) More positive attitude (56%) Better sex life (46%) Increased job performance (40%) More willing to try new things (37%)

More