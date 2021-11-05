Nearly Half Of People Believe This Will Improve, If They Exercise More!
Their Sex Life!
A new study finds that almost half of us find no joy in physical exercise!
The poll asked people about the best and worst part of exercising and found that 50% don’t work out as much as they’d like because they don’t enjoy it!
Some people hate it so much that they’d rather do these things!
Text their ex
Cancel Netflix for a year
Reconnect with their high school bully if it meant never picking up weights again
Spend a long weekend with the in-laws
Hand wash all their dishes for the rest of their lives to avoid breaking a sweat ever again.
What People Enjoy About exercise!
- More energy (63%)
- More positive attitude (56%)
- Better sex life (46%)
- Increased job performance (40%)
- More willing to try new things (37%)