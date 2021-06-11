Nearly Half Of People Plan To Spend More Money This Year Then The Past Two Years Combined!

People plan to go all out this year, spending about $1,700 on getaways, according to new research!

A new study of 2,000 people found that thanks to vaccines, people are planning an epic summer! 45% agreed that they plan to spend more money this year than the past two summers combined.

48% agreed they’ve saved enough money over the course of the pandemic to spend guilt-free this summer.

Two in five respondents can’t wait to hit the town and visit their favourite restaurants and bars again, and 22% can’t wait to go to a sports game and 21% are itching to attend a concert.

On average people are planning to dine out four times a week this summer after having to order in or cook for the past 15 months.

It appears that people have big plans in mind this summer like visiting family and friends, going on weekend getaways, and attending barbecues.

TOP ACTIVITIES PEOPLE ARE LOOKING FORWARD TO THIS SUMMER



Vacations – 43% Going out to restaurants, bars, happy hours, etc. –39% Hosting friends and family at home – 30% Attending a sports game – 22% Attending a concert – 21% Going on dates – 21% Graduation/birthday parties – 20%

TOP THINGS PEOPLE PUT OFF LAST SUMMER AND ARE LOOKING FORWARD TO