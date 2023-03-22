Nearly Half of the Couples Avoid Difficult Conversations with Their Partner!
Once you stop caring, you're in trouble!
Almost half of the couples avoid having difficult conversations with their partner – due to fearing a negative reaction, wanting to steer clear of discussing anything too sad and preferring to keep things light.
When a serious topic is brought up, however, 42 percent find their partner tries to change the subject. But a third believe their relationship would be strengthened if they opened up.
How to Start A Difficult Conversation!
“Thank you for sitting down with me today and making the time to talk. I really appreciate it.”
Translation: Hey, sit- we need to talk
“I know life can get in the way of communicating properly sometimes. I have missed talking with you openly.”
Translation: I don’t have time to pee let alone talk to you…
“How have you been feeling lately, physically and emotionally?”
Translation: What’s your problem?
“I have been worried recently. I don’t think you’ve been yourself. How do you feel?”
Translation: Why are you ignoring me?
“Do you have any health worries you’d like me to know about?”
Translation: You don’t look good, what’s up?
“Have you been struggling with anything recently? Physically or mentally?”
Translation: You’ve been extra crazy lately!