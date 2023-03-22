Listen Live

Nearly Half of the Couples Avoid Difficult Conversations with Their Partner!

Once you stop caring, you're in trouble!

By Kool Relationships

Almost half of the couples avoid having difficult conversations with their partner – due to fearing a negative reaction, wanting to steer clear of discussing anything too sad and preferring to keep things light.

When a serious topic is brought up, however, 42 percent find their partner tries to change the subject. But a third believe their relationship would be strengthened if they opened up.

How to Start A Difficult Conversation!

“Thank you for sitting down with me today and making the time to talk. I really appreciate it.”

Translation: Hey, sit- we need to talk

“I know life can get in the way of communicating properly sometimes. I have missed talking with you openly.”

Translation: I don’t have time to pee let alone talk to you…

“How have you been feeling lately, physically and emotionally?”

Translation: What’s your problem?

“I have been worried recently. I don’t think you’ve been yourself. How do you feel?”

Translation: Why are you ignoring me?

“Do you have any health worries you’d like me to know about?”

Translation: You don’t look good, what’s up?

“Have you been struggling with anything recently? Physically or mentally?”

Translation: You’ve been extra crazy lately!

