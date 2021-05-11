Listen Live

NEED A REASON TO TREAT YOURSELF? HERE’S A FEW

You do you!

By Kool Mornings

Need a pick-me-up?  A recent survey found the average person feels the need to treat themselves two to three times a week.

 

And 15% said five times a week.  Here are the top ten situations when we’re most likely to treat ourselves.

1.  When you’re on vacation.

2.  Birthdays.

3.  When you’re feeling sad.

4.  When you’re sick.

5.  You haven’t treated yourself in a while.

6.  You’ve been working really hard lately.

7.  You completed a goal.

8.  When the sun’s out and the weather’s nice.

9.  You’re feeling tired.

10.  On holidays, like Mother’s Day yesterday.

