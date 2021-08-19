Nerf Releases Toy Gun For Cat Owners That Shoots Catnip Discs

As many cat owners know, the only thing that can get a lazy cat energized is catnip.

Luckily for those looking to add even more excitement to their cat’s life, there is a new product that should send their cat running all throughout their home.

Nerf recently released a new toy gun that shoots catnip disks instead of foam, giving cat owners the chance to play fetch with their pets.

Nerf has released a number of products for dog owners over the years, but their latest toy changes things up a bit, focusing on creating entertainment for cats and their owners.

The Nerf Blaster even comes with a laser pointer to really make the cats go crazy. Now, cat owners can have their own Nerf battles with their pets.