Netflix Is Making A Martha Stewart Documentary

She's such an interesting lady!

By Dirt/Divas

Oscar-nominated director R.J. Cutler is directing the documentary of Stewart’s life. This is the same guy who directed Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry with Apple TV+, comes a story about our favourite homemaker.

 

The documentary is expected to follow Stewart’s larger-than-life story. Even before she was the queen of all things domestic, her life was still exceptionally interesting.

 

Did you know that Martha was a model in her college years? Hottie! 

 

Or that she was also a stockbroker for a boutique firm before she launched a catering company.

 

Tonight, Martha has written 98 books (and counting) and has become a multimedia mogul worth over $400 million—and we haven’t even mentioned her jail time yet.

 

No other details have been given on the documentary yet, but let’s hope Snoop Dogg is a part of it. 

