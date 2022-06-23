NETFLIX SHARES ‘STRANGER THINGS’ SEASON 4, VOLUME 2 TRAILER

Netflix dropped the official trailer for Volume 2, Season 4 of “Stranger Things”, which will debut on the streaming service next month. Stranger Things is a sci-fi horror series that follows a young group of friends as they experience supernatural events. Season 4, Volume 1 premiered in May, with Volume 2 to follow on July 1.

"Your friends are not prepared for this fight…"



The epic two-part season finale of Stranger Things 4 premieres July 1 pic.twitter.com/ffoOau5lvI — Netflix (@netflix) June 21, 2022

Volume 1 ended on a major cliffhanger, and the new trailer shows Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) and her friends preparing to fight Vecna, a malevolent and powerful being that has been terrorizing their home of Hawkins, Ind.

“Stranger Things” also stars Caleb McLaughlin as Lucas, Gaten Matarazzo as Dustin, Sadie Sink as Max, Joe Keery as Steve, Natalie Dyer as Nancy, and Charlie Heaton as Jonathan and Maya Hawke as Robin. Season 4 also features Priah Ferguson, Eduardo Franco, Joseph Quinn, Mason Dye, Robert Englund, Tom Wlaschiha, Sherman Augustus, Nikola Djuricko, Joel Stoffer, Amybeth McNulty, Myles Truitt, Regina Ting Chen and Grace Van Dien.

Season 4 of the series is executive produced by the Duffer brothers, Shawn Levy and Curtis Gwinn. Part 2 will consist of two episodes, including a supersized episode with a runtime of almost two and a half hours.