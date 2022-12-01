Listen Live

NEVER HAVE I EVER: Worn The Same Underwear Over And Over Again?

Let's play a fun game of 'Never have I ever!'

By Kool Mornings

What’s the longest you’ve gone wearing the same underwear?  Buzzfeed recently did a “Never Have I Ever” poll on their website, and tens of thousands of people voted.  

Simple Things That Some People Have Never Done!

And when asked about underwear, 40% of people claim they have never worn the same underwear multiple days in a row.

Here are some other results:

23% claim they’ve never cheated on a test.

10% claim they’ve never told a secret they weren’t supposed to share.

43% say they’ve never lied about their age.

58% say they’ve never used someone else’s toothbrush.

12% say they’ve never Googled themselves.

64% say they’ve never broken up with someone over text.

11% claim they’ve never peed in the shower.

And only 31% said they’ve never dropped their phone in the toilet.

