NEVER HAVE I EVER: Worn The Same Underwear Over And Over Again?
Let's play a fun game of 'Never have I ever!'
What’s the longest you’ve gone wearing the same underwear? Buzzfeed recently did a “Never Have I Ever” poll on their website, and tens of thousands of people voted.
And when asked about underwear, 40% of people claim they have never worn the same underwear multiple days in a row.
Here are some other results:
23% claim they’ve never cheated on a test.
10% claim they’ve never told a secret they weren’t supposed to share.
43% say they’ve never lied about their age.
58% say they’ve never used someone else’s toothbrush.
12% say they’ve never Googled themselves.
64% say they’ve never broken up with someone over text.
11% claim they’ve never peed in the shower.
And only 31% said they’ve never dropped their phone in the toilet.