NEVER PASS ON PASSING GAS!

Breaking wind in public our surrounded by people you know might seem rude or embarrassing by a UK survey suggests that letting it rip is absolutely essential because, otherwise, the farts could come out of your mouth.

Another doctor took to TIK TOK to explain the season why to let your gas go whenever and where ever!

Dr. Karanr explains “If you hold in a fart too long, it can be reabsorbed into your bloodstream and breathed out when you exhale.”

In the video that has been viewed millions of times, the doctor lets out a stack of fart facts. (Keep reading for fun fart facts)





The Doc explains it is necessary to cut the cheese as much as possible. Breaking wind at one’s discretion can prevent an oral gas leak. Rajan says that you shouldn’t be afraid of people passing judgment on gas passage.

FART FACT #1 “On average, people fart 14 times a day.”

“If someone tells you they don’t fart, they are lying and you should disown them immediately. Or they’ve got a bowel obstruction, which is a medical emergency,” says the doctor on TikTok!

Rajan’s not blowing hot air either. A 2018 study by Clare Collins, a professor in nutrition and dietetics at the Australian University of Newcastle, found that gas can indeed be absorbed by the blood.

Here are some more Fart Facts From The Doc!

“75 percent of farts are produced by bacteria in the large intestine,” he explained. “Digested food that isn’t broken down is chewed up by bacteria that produce microscopic farts that accumulate and become one of your regular farts.

“25 percent of farts are swallowed air that you don’t burp and dissolved gases from the blood making its way into your intestines.”

Your average daily volume of gas is enough to fill a medium-sized balloon!

The first fart of the day is usually the biggest!

“Hydrogen and methane are flammable, which is why you can light a fart on fire”