New A.I. Dating Glasses 

A student coder used GPT-4 and open-source hardware to create RizzGPT and LifeOS, systems designed to feed you the right line for the right time.

RizzGPT is an AI wingman that helps you craft better pickup lines and impress your crush or partner.

“rizz” is actually a shortened version of charisma or a “personal quality of presence or charm.” When someone has rizz, it means that they’re charming or a smooth-talker — especially while flirting. Thank you Gen Z for this slang word that I had to look up!

AI chatbots that can churn out convincing text are all the rage…

“Say goodbye to awkward dates and job interviews,” a Stanford student developer named Bryan Chiang tweeted in March. “We made rizzGPT—real-time Charisma as a Service (CaaS). it listens to your conversation and tells you exactly what to say next.”

This technology could be beneficial for people with social anxiety, public speaking, job interviews, and more.