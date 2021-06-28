New Calculator Can Predict Your Risk of Dementia, Created In Canada!

The New York Post is reporting, that researchers at the Ottawa Hospital, the University of Ottawa, the Bruyère Research Institute, and ICES developed an online calculator empowering people over 55 to understand how they can reduce the risk of being diagnosed with dementia in the next five years.

It’s said to be the first tool of its kind and a very important one at that as in Canada, more than 76,000 new cases of dementia are diagnosed yearly.

The calculator — or the Dementia Population Risk Tool (DemPoRT) — can estimate the number of new cases in the community, identify higher-risk populations and inform dementia prevention strategies.

The calculator takes into account factors like age, diet, stress, smoking status and exposure, and other health conditions.