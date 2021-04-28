New Chia Pets Will Take You Back To The 80s

Chia Pets wants to take you back to the ’80s with two new ones modeled after David Hasselhoff and Richard Simmons according to Metal Floss!

Get nostalgic with “The Hoff” Chia Pet that comes with his trademark smirk, leather jacket, and an unbuttoned collared shirt. The seeds spread on his head to give that epic 80s helmet!

This one is available right now via Entertainment Earth and Amazon for $20. “The Hoff” Chia will start shipping on May 21st!

If you prefer something else, how about a Richard Simmons Chia Pet! Richard Simmons is available right now for $19 via Amazon.

Spread the seeds on his hair and chest for the ultimate 80s look!