New Chinese Kissing Device Lets You Smooch Over The Internet!

There’s a Chinese contraption with warm, moving silicon “lips” that allows people to send a lover a kiss when they’re far away!

Equipped with pressure sensors and actuators, the device is said to be able to mimic a real kiss by replicating the pressure, movement and temperature of a user’s lips. Along with the kissing motion, it can also transmit the sound the user makes.

To send a kiss, users need to download a mobile phone app and plug the device into their phone’s charging port. After pairing with their partners in the app, couples can start a video call and transmit replicas of their smooches to each other.

The Chinese device also allows users to pair up anonymously with strangers in the “kissing square” function of the app. If two strangers match successfully and like each other, they can ask to exchange kisses.

Users can also “upload” their smooches in the app for others to download and experience.

On China’s largest online shopping site Taobao, dozens of users have shared their reviews of the device, which is priced at 288 yuan (US$41).

A similar invention, the “Kissinger,” was launched by the Imagineering Institute in Malaysia in 2016. But it came in the form of a touch-sensitive silicon pad, rather than realistic-looking lips.