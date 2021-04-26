New Colour Scale Has Been Created With Five Different Shades Of ‘Yellow’ To Show People Whether They Need To Drink More

Colour experts from the Pantone Color Institute have teamed up with a nutrition expert to create the ‘shades of pee’ visual to highlight the importance of hydration.

The five shades of yellow have names such as ‘Dry Spell’ for the darkest shade and ‘Spring In Your Step’ for the lightest.

The between shades are aptly called ‘Feeling Good, ‘Glass Half Full’ and ‘You’re At Amber’.

While many people feel they are drinking enough water, many still don’t. So here’s a nifty little colour chart to help you out!

Drink Up!