New Dating App ‘Tribal’ Blurs Profile Photos for 72 Hours

Forget swiping left or right based on a selfie—a new dating app called Tribal is changing the game by blurring users’ profile photos for 72 hours.

The goal? To encourage deeper connections beyond just physical attraction.

The Problem with Swipe Culture

Tribal’s founder, clinical psychologist Rachel Harker, believes dating apps have become “superficial” and “unethical.” She points to:

Hidden algorithms prioritizing paid users

prioritizing paid users Endless swiping fostering objectification

fostering objectification The illusion that a “better” match is always just one swipe away

According to Harker, this has negatively impacted real-life relationships, conditioning people to see others as disposable.

How Tribal Works

Instead of choosing a match based on looks, Tribal users connect through:

✔️ 44 compatibility-based questions (for dating) or 33 questions (for friendship)

✔️ The Tribal Map, an AI-powered tool that visually represents values and compatibility

✔️ A voice memo feature, letting users hear each other before seeing them

During the first 72 hours, the app only shows a person’s first name, age, and general location, pushing users to talk about lifestyle, communication styles, and personal growth.

Is This the Future of Online Dating?

By the time the blur lifts, users will have already built a connection beyond appearances. But will people still be interested once they can finally see each other?

Time will tell if Tribal is a real love revolution or just another dating trend.