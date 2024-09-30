Why People Are Turning to AI Dating Apps to Cure Loneliness

When we think of dating apps, we usually picture people looking for love or casual connections. But what if they were also being used to fill another void — friendship?

Loneliness isn’t always tied to romance, and according to the World Health Organization (WHO), loneliness has become a global epidemic. This growing issue seems to affect young adults the most. It's not surprising, though. Growing up immersed in technology, many of them naturally turn to the digital world to cope with feelings of isolation.

AI as a Companion

Interestingly, a study by dating app Flirtini has revealed that there's a rising trend of people using dating apps not just for love, but for companionship. The research found that more than half of the adults surveyed admitted to using artificial intelligence (AI) to help with their feelings of loneliness.

This phenomenon isn't as strange as it sounds. Research from MIT discovered that people often feel comforted by AI’s responses, even though they know it’s not real empathy. Of the 2,000 people surveyed by Flirtini, a whopping 52% said they spent time with AI to feel less alone.

Gen Z and Millennials Seek Friendship First

It’s not just AI stepping in to soothe the loneliness epidemic. According to a relationship and dating expert, 11% of Gen Z and Millennials using dating apps have said that their primary goal is to find friends, not dates.

For many, these platforms are becoming a way to connect and meet new people — and perhaps that’s just what we need in an increasingly disconnected world.

In a time when loneliness is on the rise, AI dating apps are playing an unexpected role in helping people bridge the gap between feeling isolated and finding comfort in new connections, even if some of those connections are with artificial intelligence.

The digital world, once again, is evolving to meet our emotional needs.